Bentley’s rallying cry as Bournemouth come to town

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping local football fans come out in force on Wednesday night to watch his table-toppers host Premier League opposition.

Bournemouth visit the Globe Arena in an EFL Cup second round tie and become the first club from the top division to visit the resort for a competitive fixture since Newcastle beat the Shrimps 2-0 in the same competition back in 2013.

With the Shrimps sitting top of League 2 after their 1-0 victory at Yeovil on Saturday, and with reduced admission prices, Bentley feels his side deserve the backing of local fans.

He said: “It is a great night for the club and I hope we all rise to the occasion, players and fans alike.

“It is not every day that you get to pit your wits against a Premiership side and that is why it is such a big night for the club and our fans.

“We know we will have to be at our best and Bournemouth to have a poor night to get a result but we do have the belief and we will be giving our all I can assure you.

“The last time we had top level opponents here was when Newcastle came and we were brilliant that night.

“We were the better team for much of the first half and should have had a penalty and seen one of their players sent off.

“They brought on the big guns in the second half and the game changed but I was proud of the lads that night and if I can feel the same pride on Wednesday I will be happy.’’

The Shrimps have a good recent record in the competition and having come through 5-4 against Rotherham in round one Bentley says his side will be going into the game against Bournemouth with the shackles off.

He said: “It is a massive game for us and we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“In many ways it is a free shot because nobody expects a Premiership side to lose to a League 2 club.

“At the same time there is nearly always a shock in these rounds and we are hoping that we can be the side that creates that shock.”

Tickets have been discounted for the second-round clash, a 7.45pm kick-off, on Wednesday night.

Terrace tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for concessions with seating £12 and £9.

All junior tickets are £3 each with fans reminded that as for League Two games, three under 14s are free with every paying adult.