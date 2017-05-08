Bentley’s pride despite final-day defeat to Luton

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said he was “proud” of his players after their final-day defeat against Luton Town on Saturday.

Two late Jack Marriott goals saw the Shrimps’ hopes of ending the season on a high note disappear in a 3-1 reverse but Bentley said he was happy with the performance overall.

He said: “We were up against one of the league’s better clubs who had already secured a play-off spot but we had a good go and caused them problems.

“We played some good stuff and created chances but some things went against us again in terms of refereeing decisions and that has been the story of our season in many ways.

“They could have had two players sent off in all honesty but once again it wasn’t to be and it was another frustrating afternoon in many ways.

“But they were a good side who moved in around well and were particularly dangerous at set pieces.

“In the main we coped pretty well but again we conceded some sloppy goals again which was something we did too often this season.

“But when all is said and done I was proud of the lads’ efforts again.

“They gave it their all against a top, top side.

“It’s been a long hard slog but we gave them a good run for the money.”