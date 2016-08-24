Bentley's pride as Morecambe run Bournemouth close

Jim Bentley spoke of his pride after seeing his Morecambe side run Premier League Bournemouth close in the EFL Cup.

The Shrimps went down 2-1 to the Cherries in the round two clash, Marc Wilson’s strike early in the second half ultimately separating the sides after Cole Stockton had cancelled out Max Gradel’s early opener.

Bentley said: “I’m proud of the team.

“They’ve given it everything and come off the pitch with no regrets.

“It was a proper game, a great game to be involved in.

“Credit to the Morecambe public as well. They’ve come out. It was a good crowd and they made plenty of noise.

“I’m sure they’ll go home proud of their team tonight because we’re coming up against top class opposition, Premiership players.

“You could see that for large spells, how they moved the ball around, how athletic they are, how clever they are on the ball.

"But we stood up to it.

“I’m disappointed but I’m massively proud of the players’ efforts, I’m massively proud of the Morecambe people who came out and backed us.

“Unfortunately we just came up a bit short and go out of the cup but we’ve got to take confidence from that.”

The Shrimps bombarded the Bournemouth goal late on with Ryan Edwards seeing two chances come agonisingly close.

Bentley said: “It was all hands to the pump to try and get it in their net.

“Big Barry Roche went up and then big Ryan’s headed it against the crossbar.

“Then Ryan’s turned and hit one of the keeper’s made a good save.

“You’re just hoping one of them goes in and you can take it to extra time.

“We certainly had the five or 10 minute spell towards the end but they’re a fantastic side and we wish them all the best.

“I’ve got a lot of time of Eddie Howe and what he’s done as a manager and what he’s done with Bournemouth Football Club.

“It wasn’t long ago that we were beating them 5-0 (Bournemouth’s last visit to Morecambe back in 2009).”

After their victory Bournemouth have been handed a home tie against Preston North End in round three.