Bentley’s pride as Morecambe battle to Doncaster point

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley spoke of his pride after seeing the troubled Shrimps hold League Two leaders Doncaster.

With staff and players awaiting wages for the second time this season Bentley’s men produced one of their best performances of the season to draw 1-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He aid: “It was a great point and I couldn’t be any prouder of everyone involved with the club.

“The lads were brilliant and played some really good stuff and we are all actually a bit disappointed that we couldn’t hold on to get the win.

“Despite Doncaster’s record and the fact that they are at the top of the league we went there looking to win the game and we thought we had scored one before Peter Murphy got his goal.

“We had been saying Murphs was due a goal and it was an excellent strike to give us the lead and despite all their possession they didn’t really threaten us too much because the lads put their bodies on the line time and time again and produced some great blocks.

“It’s a shame that the only time we dropped our guard they scored but even then we caused them problems.

“I think they should have had a man sent off when he brought down Kev Ellison and denied him a free run on goal and Rhys Turner had a great chance in the final few minutes to take the points so we gave it our all right to the end and I don’t think anyone can say we didn’t deserve anything from the game.”