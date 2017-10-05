Bentley managing depleted Morecambe squad carefully

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is managing an injury-hit squad carefully as he looks to steer his side towards the right end of the League Two table.

The Shrimps are 21st ahead of Crawley’s visit to the Globe Arena on Saturday, the game already looking like a big one for both sides.

Adam McGurk, hamstring, and Aaron Wildig, dead leg, have both been struggling while Dean Winnard limped off in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Vadaine Oliver and Steven Old weren’t risked at Highbury with the pair complaining of muscle tightness after the 4-1 reverse at Exeter.

A day to forget in Devon also saw Barry Roche replaced by Dan Nizic early in the piece as he needed stitches in his knee meaning he is a doubt for Saturday.

“We had to make quite a few changes against Fleetwood,” said Bentley.

“We wanted to make one or two but some were enforced.

“We had a couple of tight hamstrings so we took no chances with them, Vadaine Oliver being one and Steven Old being another.

“They were kept back because we can’t afford to lose any more players.

“The likes of Wildig, McGurk and now Winnard again are all injured.

“It’s important we manage the group but the lads who got a chance on Tuesday did really well.

“We probably could have done with another sub or two with Winnard going down injured.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to bring the young lads on, Steve Yawson or Luke Jordan, that was the plan with Rhys Turner who I thought blew up but that’s going to happen because he’s not played too much football.”