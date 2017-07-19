Bentley looks to work ahead after Morecambe’s defeat to Preston

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley knows there is plenty of work to be done on and off the field after his side’s 2-0 pre-season defeat to Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Goals from returning favourite Tom Barkhuizen and Ben Pearson saw Alex Neil’s Championship side prevail at the Globe Arena as preparations for the new season continue.

After victories over two non-league sides, Bentley’s men had a different test against the Lilywhites.

“They’re a very good side,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be different to the last couple of games.

“We knew it was going to be a defensive shape session and that’s exactly what it was.

“Fair play to Preston, they’re a good footballing side with good players.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with our performance with the ball, some of our defensive shape work was okay but we’re a little behind I feel.

“We’re still a few players short.

“We’re bringing young kids on, we’ve got a couple of injuries and we haven’t got the players in we need.

“There’s plenty of work still to be done but overall the main thing is we didn’t pick up any injuries and it was a good workout.

“There are positives but also plenty to work on.”

Barkhuizen opened the scoring with a fine finish having moved to Deepdale back in November, his contract cancelled by the Shrimps during the worst of their financial problems last season.

“It had to be him,” said Bentley.

“It was a poor goal for us to concede. We gave the ball away in the middle of the park and they broke through and he finished it really well to be fair to him. “

“It’s great to see him doing so well.

“The second goal was a great strike and I’m disappointed we didn’t score.

“We got into some good areas to threaten the ‘keeper but we didn’t do that too much.”