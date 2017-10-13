Bentley keeping chin up ahead of Spireites trip

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley insists he is staying positive as he looks to navigate the Shrimps through a crunch few games.

The first in a run of matches against sides in and around them at the wrong end of League Two saw Crawley take all three points with a 1-0 win at the Globe Arena last Saturday.

Tomorrow a trip to bottom side Chesterfield is the challenge for the 21st-in-the-table Shrimps, who are aiming to give their season the kick-start it desperately needs.

“Again on Saturday I felt we deserved to get something from the game but we didn’t and the fact is we are now fourth from bottom of the league,” said Bentley.

“We have a few more games coming up in the next few weeks against teams in an around us and the truth is that they are all six-pointers now even at this early stage.

“Things can quickly change if you put a couple of wins together and we believe we have the squad to do that.

“It is difficult for us at the moment because a lot of things are not going our way but we will battle on accordingly.

“It’s still relatively tight at the minute and I suppose I would rather it be now than later in the season when the games are running out.

“But football is what it is and you have to go into the next game positively and go all out to win the game. We know where we are and we don’t want to be there, but we will keep positive because the last thing you want to do is feel sorry for yourselves because if you do, football has a habit of kicking you.”

Bentley will be without Kevin Ellison for the next three games after his sending off against Crawley.

But he is hoping that both Garry Thompson and Adam McGurk will be fit enough to return at Chesterfield.