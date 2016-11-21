Bentley: It’s tough to be manager of Morecambe at the moment

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley believed Saturday’s defeat against Luton Town showed the difference between League Two’s haves and have nots.

Goals in each half at the Globe Arena saw Morecambe suffer a seventh consecutive home league defeat.

Bentley’s players make the trip to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night in search of three points after slipping down the table.

After topping the league in August and seeing their manager named manager of the month, the Shrimps are now 17th and only three points off the relegation spots.

Victory would also be a welcome antidote after a difficult few weeks for everyone associated with the club.

The late payment of wages was followed by Tom Barkhuizen’s departure with a less than perfect month capped by three defeats in a week to Wycombe Wanderers, Coventry City and Luton.

Bentley said: “There’s a lot going on here and losing Tom was a big blow.

“Luton have players who can play at a higher level and they will be pushing for promotion, getting that club back to a level where they should be.

“I don’t want this doom and gloom to affect the players; it’s about us sticking together as staff, players and fans.

“There’s a lot that’s gone on, a lot you don’t hear about which is the right way and, hopefully, these tough times will smooth out.

“We can also hopefully have a positive outcome about the future but we have to battle on and get wins on the board as quickly as possible.

“It’s very, very tough to be manager of this club at the moment.

“The people who come and watch us don’t see everything that goes on; it’s been tough for the people concerned and my hat goes off to the people upstairs who have done well to get us to where we are and keep us where we are.

“If you compare us to Luton we are miles behind with our training facilities, staff size and average attendance.

“We come out and battle every week and whatever goes on off the pitch isn’t really for me to get involved in.

“At the moment, I’m interested in what goes on in games; I’ve said every game that they have given it their all but we have come up short.

“You look at the Coventry game and we should have had a sending off when we were 1-0 up.

“Then, at Wycombe, there’s a critical error in the box which could have been 1-1.

“These little things are going against us; it’s all very well people saying ‘sort it out’ but the lads are giving it their all.

“Behind the scenes, everyone is grafting to do what’s right for the club.”