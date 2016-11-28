Bentley hails superb Shrimps after Plymouth win

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley hailed his superb Shrimps after they shocked League Two leaders Plymouth on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Michael Rose and Peter Murphy handed Bentley’s men a 2-1 win, ending a run of seven straight league defeats at the Globe Arena.

“It’s the first home league win for a while but let’s not forget we had some good wins in the Checkatrade Trophy,” he said.

“I think we deserved the win today; I thought we were superb from start to finish and the crowd was brilliant from minute one – they got each other going.

“Sometimes we haven’t got the crowd going and they haven’t got us going; today they really seemed up for it and the players responded to it.

“There was a good spell just before the (first) goal when we had a couple of opportunities; Michael Rose is confident and put his penalty away.

“After that I thought ‘how is not going in?’ because I don’t know what Aaron Wildig has to do to score.

“We hit the woodwork four times and my only criticism is the way we conceded but Baz (Barry Roche) held up his hands and said he should have dealt with it.”