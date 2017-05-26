Bentley hails Murphy after Morecambe captain announces retirement

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has paid tribute to his former captain Peter Murphy after he was forced to retire.

The former Accrington and Wycombe man has had a series of knee injuries since arriving at the Globe Arena in the summer of 2015.

Still just 27, Murphy announced he was being forced to hang up his boots after another setback at the end of a stop-start season.

“Peter’s had unbelievably bad luck,” said Bentley.

“He never got going.

“He had the pre-season with us having not played that much at Wycombe and then got injured in his first game away at Hartlepool after about seven minutes which kept him out with a medial knee ligament problem.

“He had the blood clot situation which was terrible and since then he’s had one or two other injuries which have hampered him.

“Unfortunately, in my opinion, they’ve taken their toll on him.

“All I’m interested in is the player’s interests and his health.

“He’s a great kid, we’ve loved working with him and he’s been a good captain.

“I thank him for what he’s done for the club and I wish him every success for the future.

“He’s a good football person.

“I would be very surprised if he doesn’t go into coaching because he loves the game.”

Liam Wakefield is the only other player to be confirmed as leaving the club this summer.

Contract offers have been made to Michael Rose, Kevin Ellison, Barry Roche, Aaron Wildig, Alex Kenyon, Paul Mullin and Ryan Edwards.

Talks are also on-going with Andy Fleming and Lee Molyneux.