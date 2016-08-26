Bentley challenges his table-toppers to put foot on the gas

Jim Bentley has challenged his top of the table side to “put their foot on the gas” ahead of their derby at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The Shrimps head to the Wham Stadium at the summit of League Two, three straight wins coming on the back of an opening day defeat at Grimsby.

Despite Morecambe regularly making fast starts under Bentley, this one has surprised many, including the boss himself.

He said: “I wouldn’t have thought it after the Grimsby game.

“But it’s surprising what football can do to you.

“The second game at Rotherham we put in a fantastic performance and won the game 5-4 and then we’ve gone and got three back-to-back wins against good sides.

“It wasn’t so long ago that Yeovil were in the Championship, Portsmouth are one of the favourites for the division and Blackpool are one of the fancied sides too, and a good side on that viewing.

“We’ve got the results that we wanted, we’ve bounced back from the first day of the season and now we’ve got to put the foot on the gas and hopefully put more points on the board.”

The Shrimps head to East Lancashire on the back of an impressive display in defeat to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

Bentley said: “The performance we put in was great and it was just unfortunate we couldn’t get the equaliser towards the end after a little spell of pressure.

“They were a good side on the night though and we’re out of that cup now.

“We can be proud of what we did against Rotherham and Bournemouth and we look forward to getting back to the league campaign and a tasty derby game against Accrington Stanley is a nice game to have off the back of that one.

“We’ve got momentum, we’ve got confidence and we look forward to it.”

There is plenty of positivity around the Globe Arena with Bentley urging fans to stick with his players through thick and thin this season.

He said: “It can happen when you’re winning games.

“I always say never too high, never too low.

“A couple of weeks ago we got beat at Grimsby and everyone was a little bit worried about the start.

“But since then we’ve gone on a decent run and you can just see the feel-good factor.

“You look at the Olympics and what happened with the medals they won.

“The whole nation got behind it and there’s that feel-good factor.

“We’ve done okay, the town seems to be buzzing and there’s a bit of interest in the football club.

“That’s what we want but there will be ups and downs throughout the season.

“Like I say every year we’ve got to enjoy the good times but when we’re having a little sticky spell everyone’s got to get round each other.

“Then you come out stronger.”