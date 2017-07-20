Battle to bring in defender goes on for Morecambe boss Bentley

Have your say

Jim Bentley’s says it’s as hard as ever bringing players to Morecambe as his search for a central defender goes on.

The Morecambe boss has three trialists in that position at the club at the moment, all of whom featured in the 2-0 defeat to Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Player of the year Ryan Edwards moving to Plymouth leaves a big vacancy in the backline with Bentley keen to get someone tied down sooner rather than later.

It is proving to be easier said than done however, a move to bring Burnley loanee Alex Whitmore back to the club coming to nothing for the time being.

“It’s frustrating, especially in the centre half department,” he said.

“You saw that against Preston with the trialists in the backline.

“Again, I can only try my best and do my best.

“We’ve missed out on a few players in the last few weeks.

“We’ve got a few players on contracts at other clubs that we’ve enquired about but we can’t afford them.

“It’s really, really tough.

“All I’ll do is keep working hard to try and get the right type of player in.

“We’ve got three trialist centre halves at the minute.

“It’s just how we spread what we’ve got available budget wise into the squad to get what we need.

“I still think we’re a couple short and the biggest one is at centre half.

“I don’t think it’s ever been this hard.

“In the past we’ve picked players up. We were lucky with Alex Whitmore last season and we’ve enquired about him but it’s not to be at the minute.”

The Shrimps continue their pre-season campaign at home to League One Blackburn Rovers on Friday night, kick-off 7.30pm.