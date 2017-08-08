Barnsley 4, Morecambe 3

Morecambe suffered injury time heartbreak when a 94th minute goal from Ryan Hedges gave Barnsley a dramatic Carabao Cup victory.

The Shrimps put in a fantastic performance but suffered a cruel blow just when they looked the more likely side to take the tie.

Jim Bentley’s side got off to the worst possible start when they went a goal down after just two minutes. Ike Ugbo cut open the Morecambe defence all too easily with a through ball for Tom Bradshaw who produced a low shot to beat Dan Nizic low to his right.

The Shrimps were undone a second time on 22 minutes with Ugbo again the main tormentor as he beat Sam Lavelle down the right and put in a cross that ended up over the Morecambe line with Ugbo given the goal.

The Shrimps always looked lively going forward and deserved their equaliser in first half injury time.Michael Rose swung over a left wing corner which Barnsley failed to clear convincingly and Lavelle was on hand to mark his debut with a fine half volley that found its way into the top right hand corner of the Barnsley goal.

The Shrimps’ joy was shortlived however as Barnsley scored a third just 25 seconds after the restart. Adam Hammill crossed from the left and Bradshaw beat Nizic to the ball to see his effort end up over the line. To their credit Morecambe bounced back just two minutes later with a penalty. The excellent Oliver was bundled over in the box and Michael Rose made no mistake from the spot to reduce the deficit.

The Shrimps then played some fine flowing football with Davies forced to save smartly from Oliver and Kevin Ellison before Morecambe levelled the scores eight minutes from time when Oliver headed a Garry Thompson cross over the line from close range.

The game then swung from end to end with both sides having chances before Hedges sealed a fantastic game with an injury time curler from the edge of the box to break Morecambe’s hearts.

Barnsley: Davies, Pearson, MacDonald, Pinnock, Yiadom, Potts (rep Hedges 89), Moncur, Williams (rep Mowatt 89). Hammill, Ugbo (rep Payne 77), Bradshw. Subs not used: Townsend, McCarthy, Jackson, Mallan.

Morecambe: Nizic, McGowan, Lund (rep Ellison 49), Kenyon, Lavelle, Brough, Fleming, Rose, Campbell (rep Thompson 69), Turner (rep Deakin 73), Oliver. Subs not used: Roche, Conlan, Wildig, Brownsword.

Ref: D Bond.