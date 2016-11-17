Barkhuizen agrees Preston move after leaving Morecambe

Former Morecambe winger Tom Barkhuizen has agreed to sign for Preston North End.

The 23-year-old, who left the Shrimps last week, has signed a pre-contract agreement at Deepdale and will be eligible to play from January 1.

The two clubs have struck a compensation deal, Morecambe having retained their right to claim training compensation when cancelling his contract by mutual consent.

Barkhuizen said: “Over the last 18 months at Morecambe getting regular game time, I feel I have improved as a player massively, my all-round game has improved.

“Hopefully this time back in the Championship I will be able to show that I’m a better player than when I left the division when I was 20.

“This is an exciting challenge for me.”

Barkhuizen started his career as a trainee at Blackpool, where he worked under Steve Thompson who is now PNE’s first-team coach.

He gained first-team experience during loan spells with Hereford United and Fleetwood Town, returning to play Championship football with the Seasiders.

In October 2014, Barkhuizen joined Morecambe on a month’s loan, before signing for them permanently in May the following year.

He scored against North End for the Shrimps in July’s pre-season friendly at the Globe Arena.

Preston boss Simon Grayson said: “We watched Tom a lot over the last few weeks and months, while Thommo worked with him previously at Blackpool.

“He impressed us when we played against Morecambe in pre-season.

“The lad is quick, flexible, has a lot of energy and an eye for goal.

“He has signed a pre-contract agreement to join in January and will be able to train with us for the next couple of months.”