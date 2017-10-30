Eddie Hearn eyes Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury in 2018

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wants his man to face Morecambe’s Tyson Fury in 2018.

The WBA and IBF heavyweight champion retained his titles with a 10th-round stoppage of Carlos Takam in front of 76,000 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Either WBO champion Joseph Parker and WBC champion Deontay Wilder appear the most likely next opponents but talk of a British superfight with Fury won’t go away.

The former number one in the division is still waiting for a final ruling from UK Anti-Doping on a suspended drugs ban after the hearing was adjourned in July.

Fury hasn’t fought since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s reign at the top with a win that shocked the world back in November 2015.

Since then Joshua has taken advantage of the self-proclaimed Gypsy King’s absence by picking up two of his belts.

“Tyson Fury is a guy who we’d love to see come into the sport,” said Hearn.

“Whether that’ll happen or not is another issue.

“The problem for him is to overcome the governing body and UK Anti-Doping.

“I think he will come back. I think at some point he will wake up one morning and think, ‘I’ve got to get myself together here’ and go challenge in these big fights.

“If he does, with one or two fights, then I’d love to see the Anthony Joshua fight and I’d like to see it in 2018.”