Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Morecambe

Morecambe's players put the club’s off-field problems behind them to pick up a battling point at league leaders Doncaster.

Peter Murphy have them a first-half lead only for John Marquis to pull one back for the home side just before the hour.

The Shrimps started the game well and thought they had opened the scoring on 13 minutes.

Michael Rose swung in a free-kick from the right that ended up in the back of the net but saw the slightest of touches from an offside Morecambe player result in the goal being disallowed.

Morecambe’s pressure paid off as they took the lead on 24 minutes through skipper Murphy.

A left-wing Rose corner was cleared to the edge of the area and Murphy seized the opportunity to pick up the loose ball and curl a superb left-footed effort past Ian Lawlor.

Doncaster had their chances though as they showed their qualities going forward.

Connor Grant saw an effort cleared off the line by Ryan Edwards after an initial Barry Roche save and the Morecambe 'keeper had to be at his best again to make a stunning block from Andy Williams’ near-post effort.

Williams twice failed to make the most of good openings and James Coppinger shot straight at Roche as the home side pushed forward.

The pressure continued in the second half and Darren Ferguson’s side finally breached the Morecambe defence on 56 minutes when Marquis produced a cool side-foot finish to beat Roche from eight yards out.

Doncaster stepped up a gear and continued to throw bodies forward and create chances.

Tommy Rowe headed a Coppinger cross over from close range and Jordan Houghton also failed to find the target from a similar position.

Despite being on the back foot for long periods Morecambe had a late chance when the ball fell to Rhys Turner in the box but his snapshot was well blocked by Lawlor.

Six minutes of injury time gave Doncaster hope of a late goal but the Shrimps defended superbly to pick up a brave point.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Mason, Butler, Baudry, Blair, Houghton (rep Middleton 90), Grant, Rowe, Williams (rep Mandeville 66), Coppinger, Marquis. Subs not used: Etheridge, Wright, Alcock, Keegan, Beestin.

Booked: Butler, Mason, Baudry.

Morecambe: Roche, Whitmore, Edwards, Kenyon, McGowan, Rose, Murphy, Molyneux, Wildig (rep Evans 72), Mullin (rep Turner 72), Ellison. Subs not used: Nizic, Jordan, Wakefield, Conlan.

Booked: Edwards.

Att: 6,096.