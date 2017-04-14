Chisnall misses seven darts for victory as Anderson snatches draw

Dave Chisnall missed seven darts for victory as he was held to a draw by Gary Anderson in the Betway Premier League in Liverpool.

A dramatic deciding leg ultimately saw the Morecambe ace pegged back as he had to settle for a point in the 6-6 stalemate at the Echo Arena.

Anderson had hit back from 3-1 down with four straight legs to lead 5-3, only for Chisnall to hit two 180s in an 11-darter to respond and finishes of tops and 74 to move 6-5 up.

Chisnall then scored 180, 121 and 180 to leave 20 after nine darts in the final leg, only to miss seven darts at doubles for the win, allowing Anderson back in to hit double ten and share the points.

"I thought the game deserved to be a draw," said Chisnall, who remains bottom of the remaining eight players.

"Gary missed a few doubles earlier on and I did at the end - I could have nicked it, but that's darts.

"It's swings and roundabouts in this game, and if you don't hit the double you don't win.

“It was just that one leg at the end that cost me.

"I'm happy with a point and I still believe I can qualify - there's five games left and if I win all them and the other results go my way then you never know."

Two-time champion Anderson moved up to third in the table after ending the night with a 7-2 victory over Peter Wright.

The highlight of the evening however was Adrian Lewis’ nine-dart finish in his 7-4 win over Raymond van Barneveld.

Elsewhere, Michael van Gerwen came from 3-0, 5-1 and 6-3 down to claim a draw with Wright and James Wade kept his play-off hopes alive by defeating Phil Taylor 7-5.