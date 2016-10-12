Brown smashes personal best in Cardiff

Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club runner David Brown smashed his personal best at the Cardiff Half Marathon.

The race is one of the UK’s biggest and David finished well up the field of 17,000 runners in an impressive 42nd position, with a fantastic effort of 1h.14.06.

The previous day saw Lancaster’s Mark Gardner in action in the British Masters one mile championships.

Mark used the high quality field to put down a fast time of 4m.51, finishing eighth in his race and seventh in the master 35 category.

At the Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon in York Emily Stapleton recorded a fantastic personal best time of 3h.45.04, finishing a creditable 869th out of almost 4,000 runners.

Emily’s mum Linda was also in action in the 10 mile race and ran an excellent 1h.44.59.