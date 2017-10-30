British title shot next for Isaac Lowe after successful ring return

It’s all eyes on the British title for Isaac Lowe after impressing on his return to the ring.

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth champion got back to action with a six-round points victory over the durable Chris Adaway in Hull on Friday night.

Lowe took the victory 60-53, dropping the Plymouth man with a body shot in the second round along the way, as he improved his unbeaten professional record to 14-0-2.

Lonsdale belt holder Ryan Walsh is up next, the Westgate Warrior’s manager Steve Wood having won the right to host the fight after his man was named the mandatory challenger by the British Boxing Board of Control.

It was therefore a risk to take a fight in the interim but having not fought since his European title challenge against Dennis Ceylan in March ended in a technical draw, trainer Jimmy Harrington was pleased with the night’s work.

“It was a potential banana skin,” he said.

“Any cuts and that would be the end of the British title shot.

“I was on tenterhooks at times when the heads were coming close but it’s job done.

“We know what he can do and want him to be smarter and cuter and that’s what he showed.

“He’s enjoying his boxing and listening.

“As a trainer that’s all you can ask from any boxer.

“People will say it’s only Chris Adaway but you can only beat what is put in front of you.

“It’s now onwards to Ryan Walsh and hopefully that will happen by the end of the year, if not early next year.”

The performance was one that saw Lowe use his boxing skills to work his away around an opponent whose sole aim was to last the distance.

Like all journeymen, he was a really tough lad,” said Harrington.

“I thought Isaac was superb though.

“He went up and down the gears and picked his shots really well.

“When someone comes in just to survive it is hard to find openings.

“He put into practice what we’ve been working on in the gym and got the six rounds that we wanted.

“We’re really happy as a team and credit to Chris Adaway for taking the fight and travelling for 10 hours to give us the rounds we wanted.”

Lowe was straight back into training on Monday at Harrington’s Freedom ABC gym in Doncaster ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

The Morecambe fighter will have some of the best possible sparring around as he prepares for Walsh, the 23-year-old set to share the ring with two-weight world champion Carl Frampton who now trains in Manchester.

“There are world champions and elite level fighters and Carl is elite for me,” said Harrington.

“It’s a great experience for Isaac.”