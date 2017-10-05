Athletics: Lancaster and Morecambe’s Gardner takes bronze

Runners from Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club have been busy out on the roads.

At the Pilling 10k Louise Goddard ran well to finish 42nd in 46m.53, followed by George Parrington with a good run of 51m.45 placing him 59th.

Lancaster Race Series and the 3-1-5 Health Club held a 5km race to celebrate National Fitness Day on September 27, with the proceeds going to CancerCare North Lancashire and South Lakeland.

Claiming third spot with an excellent effort of 18m.40 was James Edwards.

Laura Gardner won the women’s race with a fantastic time of 20m.47 and this placed her ninth overall.

Two places behind Laura was Louise Goddard with a fine run of 22m.06 and in 16th was Ade Goddard running 22m.46.

Three days later runners were back at the 3-1-5 Health Club for the regular Lancaster Race Series Summer 5km.

First for the local club was James Dalgliesh with a cracking run of 18m.09 to finish in 11th position.

In next was Patrick Corbett running strongly for a new personal best time of 21m.40 to finish 37th.

Christine Perry had a super run of 29m.35 to finish first veteran 60, followed by Linda Stapleton in 32m.16 first veteran 70 and Richard Stapleton in 45m.13 first male veteran 70.

At the Cardiff Half Marathon David Brown ran a very impressive time of 1h.15.36 to finish in 60th position.

The British Masters One Mile Road Race Championships were also held in Cardiff at the weekend and Mark Gardner ran a fantastic race to claim bronze in the men’s Masters 35 category, finishing in a speedy 4m.51.