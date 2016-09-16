Athletics: Irish eyes are smiling on Heidi out in Bulgaria

Lancaster and Morecambe AC junior Heidi Murray represented Ireland at the World Mountain Running Championships in Bulgaria on Sunday, finishing 47th in a tough field.

The rest of the club’s juniors were at the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC Open Medal Meet.

Junior Zoe Lynch, competing in the senior hammer, took the bronze medal and also set a new club record of 34.59m. Zoe also won gold in the discus.

At the other end of the age range the U11 girls showed that the club has an exciting future.

Layla Westwell picked up personal bests in the 80m(13s),600m(2:13.4) and the long jump(2.86m).

Hannah Carruthers recorded 13.1s in the 80m and Mia Brayshaw stopped the watch at 13.3s in the 80m and 2:09.9 in the 600m.

Both under 13 boys performed close to their best times with Tobias Swarbrick taking the bronze in the 1,500m in a tight finish for second place.

Freddie Pearson was just outside the medals in his 100, 200 and long jump while also just outside her best time was Issy Kerfoot in the U13 girls’ 100m.

In the U15 boys’ races there was a best time for Jack Garwood, recording 27.8s in the 200m.

Keean Arnold won gold by equalling his club record of 1.75m in the high jump.

There was a bronze medal for U15 girl Temi Mustapha in the 100m and also a PB in the hammer of 22.65m.

Amy Bennett recorded new distances in both her throws with 17.31m in the discus and 20.88m in the javelin.

Erin Moffatt took the gold medal in the long jump and the bronze in the 300m and there was also as silver medal for Kirsty Hamilton in the 1,500m.

Abby McPherson continued to build on her experience in the 100m and 200m.

U17 woman Jodie Hamilton laid down a marker in the 200m, recording a time of 31.9s and there were two gold medals and personal bests for U17 Joseph Twigg in the 800m (2:19.0) and 1,500m(4:39.1).