Your trash could be treasure for Silverdale coffee morning

Local sight loss charity Galloway’s which has a base in Morecambe are on the lookout for donations of books, bric-a-brac, clothes and raffle/tombola prizes for their upcoming Silverdale coffee morning.

This much loved annual event has raised thousands of pounds for the charity over the years, allowing them to provide vital emotional and practical support for those living with sight loss in the local community.

Emma Russ, Senior Fundraiser for Galloway’s said: “We look forward to our Silverdale coffee morning taking place each year.

“But this event has only been as successful as it has over the years, thanks to the generous support of people in our community who have donated items for us to sell.

“We’d encourage anyone having a sort out over the summer to consider donating their items to us, rather than dumping them at the local tip. Your trash could be our treasure.”

Any donations can be taken to Brew Me Sunshine (12 Victoria Street).

The Galloway’s Silverdale Coffee Morning will take place on Saturday September 30 at the Gaskell Memorial Hall.

To find out more information please call 01772 744148.