Your guide to Morecambe Vintage-by-the-Sea

Here is your step-by-step guide to what’s on at the 2016 Vintage-by-the-Sea festival taking place in Morecambe from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.

LAUNCH EVENTS

Talk and Q&A with The Mobile Milliner

Hear how BBC foreign correspondent Mary Jane Baxter gave up her job to travel Europe as a mobile milliner. Friday, 2.15pm to 3.15pm, Midland Hotel, free but book HERE

Yorkshire Life Aquatic performance

Come and meet the Million Dollar Mermaids, Yorkshire Life Aquatic and their Dry Land Synchronised Swimming Team. Friday, 5.30pm, Midland Hotel

Official opening (invitation only)

Welcome by Wayne Hemingway, music from Kriss Foster Friday, 6pm, Stone Jetty Cafe

Morecambe on Film

The films to be shown will feature life in and around the area over the past 100 years. Includes footage of the Police Sports Day and Morecambe Volunteers in Training and heading off to service in World War One in 1914. Look back at The Unveiling of Carnforth War Memorial in 1924. See what local businesses had to offer in a series of Cinema Adverts from 1939 and the activities at Heysham Head in the summer of 1945. Join the crowds in Holiday and West Coast Holiday two films made to promote the resort in the early post war years. Take a trip from Sunderland Point with Tom Smith and his horse as they head off shrimp fishing in Netting the Tide and in Sunshine and Sovereign see the unveiling of the town’s famous son Eric Morecambe’s popular statue on the seafront. Friday, The Platform, 8pm, book HERE

EVENTS

Vintage Bike Ride by the Sea

Saturday, from Millennium Bridge, Lancaster to Midland hotel, Registration 10am, Bike Ride 10.15am, Arrival Morecambe 11.15am, Parade noon, Podium Prizes 1pm. Register HERE

RAF Battle of Britain memorial Flight over the Bay

Saturday 12.30pm Stone Jetty, Promenade Gardens

Best in Show

Saturday 3pm, Grass to the rear of Midland Hotel

Art Trail 20th Century Morecambe

An exhibition celebrating vintage decades from the 1920s to the 1990s. ‘20th Century Morecambe’ appears in unexpected venues in Morecambe including the Stone Jetty Cafe, Hart’s Ice Cream Parlour, Rita’s Cafe, The Old Pier Bookshop and The Temperance Club Barbers. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to all day, mixed locations

FOOD AND DRINK

Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm, mixed locations

Traders include A Great Leap Forward Coffee Co, The Jolly Waggoners, Shirleys Pies, Streatza, Smak!, The Big Dub of Love by Hardy’s Kitchen, Diamond Dogs, The Market Wraps Allotment, Christine’s Cakes, Longhorns Barbecue Smokehouse, Amazing Grazing, Every day is like Sundae, Polly the Vintage Caravan

Afternoon tea

Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel, 12.30pm - 2pm and 3pm to 4.30pm, £21.50 - to book call 01524 428000

MUSIC

Cross the Tracks: A Vintage After Party

Features 60s Northern Soul, 70s Funk, Dancefloor Jazz, Disco and Rare Groove, through to 80s Hip Hop, Electro & Boogie and onto 90s House. Saturday, 9.30pm to 2am, The Platform, £7.50 + booking advance, £10 door price, book at skiddle.com

Music Stage - Let It Rock, best of 1950s rock and roll

11am - Leo Harris & The Bray Katz; Noon - TC and the Swing Cats; 1pm - The Swingin Bricks; 2pm - TC and the Swing Cats; 3pm - Miss Mary & The Mr Rights; 4pm - The Swingin Bricks; 5pm - Miss Mary & The Mr Rights; Saturday, Promenade Gardens, 11am to 6pm, free

Torch Club Ball (SOLD OUT)

A glamorous evening of 1940s entertainment with music from The New Squadronaires and expert dance tuition from teachers Hoc and Mark. Saturday, Midland Hotel, 7pm to midnight

Cafe del Morecambe

From Yacht Pop, through Saint Tropez 60s pop, to lovers rock, to cool lounge and Balaeric Beats evoking glorious sunsets and views. Saturday and Sunday, Rotunda Bar, Midland Hotel, noon to 6pm and 7.30pm to 11pm

MARKETS

Vintage Marketplace

Saturday and Sunday, Midland Car Park Marquee, 11am to 6pm

Design, craft and makers market

Saturday and Sunday, Midland Hotel, 11am to 6pm (Sat) and 11am to 5pm (Sun)

WORKSHOPS

Various art, craft and making workshops

Saturday and Sunday, The Platform, 11am to 5.30pm

THINGS TO SEE AND DO

Walkabout performances

Saturday, mixed locations

Yorkshire Life Aquatic

Come and meet the Million Dollar Mermaids, Yorkshire Life Aquatic and their Dry Land Synchronised Swimming Team. Saturday and Sunday

Vintage Fairground

Saturday and Sunday, Dome Basin, 11am to 6pm, priced individually

Cheesy Rider by Fairly Famous Family

A family show with a dazzling cocktail bar, slick skills, cheesy tunes and an outrageous 60’s makeover for one lucky volunteer Saturday and Sunday

Classic Car Show

Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel car park, 11am to 6pm

Spitfire static display

Saturday and Sunday, grass behind Midland hotel

Vintage board games cafe

Saturday and Sunday, Vintage marquee, 11am to 6pm

Donkey rides

Saturday and Sunday, grass behind Midland hotel, 11am to 6pm, priced individually

How Brave is the Wren

A travelling book shop in a bespoke caravan. Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel car park, 11am to 6pm, priced individually

Vintage hair salon with Guys and Dolls

Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel Eric Gill room, 11am to 5.15pm, priced individually

Routemaster Bus Bar

Saturday and Sunday, Promenade Gardens, noon to 6pm

Vintage Den kids play and reading tent

Saturday and Sunday, Promenade Gardens, 11am to 6pm

Sol Cinema

The world’s smallest solar-powered picture-house. Saturday, Midland Car Park, 11.30am to 12.30pm, 2pm to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 6pm

Various street theatre performances

Saturday and Sunday, mixed locations, 11am to 5.30pm

Heritage Bus Journeys to and from Happy Mount Park and the Festival Market

Sunday, 11am to 6pm.

Events free unless stated