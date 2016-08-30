Your guide to Morecambe Vintage-by-the-Sea

Here is your step-by-step guide to what’s on at the 2016 Vintage-by-the-Sea festival taking place in Morecambe from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.
LAUNCH EVENTS
Talk and Q&A with The Mobile Milliner
Hear how BBC foreign correspondent Mary Jane Baxter gave up her job to travel Europe as a mobile milliner. Friday, 2.15pm to 3.15pm, Midland Hotel, free but book HERE
Yorkshire Life Aquatic performance
Come and meet the Million Dollar Mermaids, Yorkshire Life Aquatic and their Dry Land Synchronised Swimming Team. Friday, 5.30pm, Midland Hotel
Official opening (invitation only)
Welcome by Wayne Hemingway, music from Kriss Foster Friday, 6pm, Stone Jetty Cafe
Morecambe on Film
The films to be shown will feature life in and around the area over the past 100 years. Includes footage of the Police Sports Day and Morecambe Volunteers in Training and heading off to service in World War One in 1914. Look back at The Unveiling of Carnforth War Memorial in 1924. See what local businesses had to offer in a series of Cinema Adverts from 1939 and the activities at Heysham Head in the summer of 1945. Join the crowds in Holiday and West Coast Holiday two films made to promote the resort in the early post war years. Take a trip from Sunderland Point with Tom Smith and his horse as they head off shrimp fishing in Netting the Tide and in Sunshine and Sovereign see the unveiling of the town’s famous son Eric Morecambe’s popular statue on the seafront. Friday, The Platform, 8pm, book HERE
EVENTS
Vintage Bike Ride by the Sea
Saturday, from Millennium Bridge, Lancaster to Midland hotel, Registration 10am, Bike Ride 10.15am, Arrival Morecambe 11.15am, Parade noon, Podium Prizes 1pm. Register HERE
RAF Battle of Britain memorial Flight over the Bay
Saturday 12.30pm Stone Jetty, Promenade Gardens
Best in Show
Saturday 3pm, Grass to the rear of Midland Hotel
Art Trail 20th Century Morecambe
An exhibition celebrating vintage decades from the 1920s to the 1990s. ‘20th Century Morecambe’ appears in unexpected venues in Morecambe including the Stone Jetty Cafe, Hart’s Ice Cream Parlour, Rita’s Cafe, The Old Pier Bookshop and The Temperance Club Barbers. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to all day, mixed locations
FOOD AND DRINK
Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm, mixed locations
Traders include A Great Leap Forward Coffee Co, The Jolly Waggoners, Shirleys Pies, Streatza, Smak!, The Big Dub of Love by Hardy’s Kitchen, Diamond Dogs, The Market Wraps Allotment, Christine’s Cakes, Longhorns Barbecue Smokehouse, Amazing Grazing, Every day is like Sundae, Polly the Vintage Caravan
Afternoon tea
Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel, 12.30pm - 2pm and 3pm to 4.30pm, £21.50 - to book call 01524 428000
MUSIC
Cross the Tracks: A Vintage After Party
Features 60s Northern Soul, 70s Funk, Dancefloor Jazz, Disco and Rare Groove, through to 80s Hip Hop, Electro & Boogie and onto 90s House. Saturday, 9.30pm to 2am, The Platform, £7.50 + booking advance, £10 door price, book at skiddle.com
Music Stage - Let It Rock, best of 1950s rock and roll
11am - Leo Harris & The Bray Katz; Noon - TC and the Swing Cats; 1pm - The Swingin Bricks; 2pm - TC and the Swing Cats; 3pm - Miss Mary & The Mr Rights; 4pm - The Swingin Bricks; 5pm - Miss Mary & The Mr Rights; Saturday, Promenade Gardens, 11am to 6pm, free
Torch Club Ball (SOLD OUT)
A glamorous evening of 1940s entertainment with music from The New Squadronaires and expert dance tuition from teachers Hoc and Mark. Saturday, Midland Hotel, 7pm to midnight
Cafe del Morecambe
From Yacht Pop, through Saint Tropez 60s pop, to lovers rock, to cool lounge and Balaeric Beats evoking glorious sunsets and views. Saturday and Sunday, Rotunda Bar, Midland Hotel, noon to 6pm and 7.30pm to 11pm
MARKETS
Vintage Marketplace
Saturday and Sunday, Midland Car Park Marquee, 11am to 6pm
Design, craft and makers market
Saturday and Sunday, Midland Hotel, 11am to 6pm (Sat) and 11am to 5pm (Sun)
WORKSHOPS
Various art, craft and making workshops
Saturday and Sunday, The Platform, 11am to 5.30pm
THINGS TO SEE AND DO
Walkabout performances
Saturday, mixed locations
Yorkshire Life Aquatic
Come and meet the Million Dollar Mermaids, Yorkshire Life Aquatic and their Dry Land Synchronised Swimming Team. Saturday and Sunday
Vintage Fairground
Saturday and Sunday, Dome Basin, 11am to 6pm, priced individually
Cheesy Rider by Fairly Famous Family
A family show with a dazzling cocktail bar, slick skills, cheesy tunes and an outrageous 60’s makeover for one lucky volunteer Saturday and Sunday
Classic Car Show
Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel car park, 11am to 6pm
Spitfire static display
Saturday and Sunday, grass behind Midland hotel
Vintage board games cafe
Saturday and Sunday, Vintage marquee, 11am to 6pm
Donkey rides
Saturday and Sunday, grass behind Midland hotel, 11am to 6pm, priced individually
How Brave is the Wren
A travelling book shop in a bespoke caravan. Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel car park, 11am to 6pm, priced individually
Vintage hair salon with Guys and Dolls
Saturday and Sunday, Midland hotel Eric Gill room, 11am to 5.15pm, priced individually
Routemaster Bus Bar
Saturday and Sunday, Promenade Gardens, noon to 6pm
Vintage Den kids play and reading tent
Saturday and Sunday, Promenade Gardens, 11am to 6pm
Sol Cinema
The world’s smallest solar-powered picture-house. Saturday, Midland Car Park, 11.30am to 12.30pm, 2pm to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 6pm
Various street theatre performances
Saturday and Sunday, mixed locations, 11am to 5.30pm
Heritage Bus Journeys to and from Happy Mount Park and the Festival Market
Sunday, 11am to 6pm.
Events free unless stated