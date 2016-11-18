Young swimmers make huge impact at North Lancashire Age Group competition

There were outstanding performances from 35 Carnforth Otters swimmers at the North Lancashire Age Group competition over two weekends in October which the swimmers have been training hard for.

The club entered swimmers ranging from ages nine to 31 and there were an amazing 61 podium places with 26 first places, 17 seconds and 18 third positions.

Hard work certainly paid off for the swimmers with 123 personal best times achieved and 124 Lancashire county level times, which is the next major event on the swimming calendar.

Leading the way for the Otters was the only nine year old entered, Tom Adamson, achieving eight first places and two second place positions along with seven personal best times and securing five county times.

At the opposite end of the age groups, world record holder Sophie Casson came in in top spot in the 400m freestyle with a special announcement of her attendance at the competition; a truly inspirational member of Otters.

All the ages in between gave it their best with personal best times being smashed across the board.

There were notable performances from 10 year olds McKenzie Ronson-Horrocks, who achieved county times for all his events raced, and George Wilby who achieved seven personal best times at the event. Eleven year olds Hannah McMillan and Ellie Howley had a great competition, gaining eight personal best times each.

In the 12 year-olds, George Cookson and Alice Sands had a fantastic competition with George gaining 12 personal best times; which was for all but one of his events and nine of which were county level times and Alice with six personal best and six county times.

Thomas Dugdale reached the final for 50m butterfly, finishing first in the 14 year-olds.

The 15 year-old girls were very strongly represented and came away with a haul of podium positions, county times and personal best times. There was more inspirational swimming in the older age group – Joshua Thompson, entering 14 events and finishing in first place in all but one where he achieved a second position.