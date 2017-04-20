Young man rescued from mud bank in River Lune

An emergency operation involving police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crews was put into place this morning, Thursday, after a young man was reported stuck in mud in the River Lune.

A member of the public called police just before 8am to say they believed a youth was trapped in mud near Skerton Bridge.

Police attended the scene and also called for support from abulance, fire and coastguard crews.

Firefighters used an extension ladder to reach the young man, who was about 15ft down the river bank and covered in mud.

It was then reported that two further youths might still be in the mud, but after a search of the area between Skerton Bridge and Carlisle Bridge using a fire service drone it was confirmed they were safe.

The young man rescued was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for a check-up.

Police, along with four fire crews from Lancaster and Morecambe and two dedicated mud rescue coastguard teams from Morecambe and Knott End were all stood down just after 9am.