Young girl rescued by lifeboat teams

A 12-year-old girl who became stuck in mud was rescued by RNLI lifeboat teams yesterday.

Members of Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were called out by HM Coastguard to go to the "frightened" girl in Half Moon Bay near Heysham at around 5.40pm on Sunday 9 July.

A spokesman for RNLI said that the inshore rescue hovercraft was launched and the 12 year-old girl was quickly located and freed from the mud. She was then taken on board and treated for cold and an injury to her arm before being transported to the slipway near the Midland Hotel; where she was transferred into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.

She and her mother were then taken to hospital.

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft commander, Dave Smith, said: "The young girl was frightened and in obvious pain but we managed to extricate her quickly, provide casualty care and take her safely ashore for further treatment."

Morecambe Lifeboat Station has been operating since 1966.