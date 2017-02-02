Young COLTs overall champions while girls also pick up award

Youngsters from the City of Lancaster Triathlon Club (COLT) club swam, ran and cycled their way into pole position in the North West.

The club was named overall 2016 season champions at a Triathlon England award ceremony at the Lancaster House Hotel last week.

The nicknamed ‘Mighty Colts’ also scooped the coveted award for North West girls’ champions.

And, the youngsters, all aged between eight and 17, also came home with a haul of individual trophies.

In the Tristar 1 (9-10 years) category, Archie Honeysett was seeded third, while Niamh Barnsley-Ryan was ranked in fifth place in the North West.

After winning the title of British Triathlon Champion in the 11 and 12-year-old category in September last year, Rhys Ashton topped the Tristar 2 polls with Thomas Dowthwaite scooping fifth. Lydia Louise Shenton brought home a third place trophy for her performance in the Tristar 3 (13-14 years) category with a solid performance earning Will Howard second in the Youth (15-16 years) section.

Other athletes who put in strong performances to be awarded with achievement certificates were Ronan Maher, Kirsty Maher, Zach Earnshaw and Harry Shaw.

The COLTs were also put on the national map with Geogia Hannam, 17, finishing in the top 10 in her first full pentathlon against the country’s top elite athletes.

Other pentathlon success came from the Pentathlon GB ranking competition, with Emma Whittaker taking fifth place, Will Howard 15th and Shea Hannam 18th.