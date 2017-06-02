You could become a Freeman of the City of Lancaster

Applications are being invited for one of Lancaster’s most historic traditions.

Each year Lancaster City Council continues the longstanding custom of admitting new Freemen of the city.

Traditionally the honour of becoming a Freeman carried a number of privileges including the right to ‘pasture a limited number of beasts’ on the Marsh, to enter the city free from the payment of tolls and also to bring goods through toll gates for sale at the Lancaster Market. Nowadays the role carries few rights, but remains popular among those who are proud of their heritage.

Both men and women over 16 are eligible to apply if they meet one of the following criteria: To be the son or daughter of a Freeman or Freewoman; to have served an apprenticeship to a Freeman or Freewoman of the city for a period of seven years; to have been born within the old city boundaries; to have lived within the old city boundaries for seven consecutive years.

New Freemen will be entered at a special court of admission on Saturday, July 8.

Application forms are available on 01524 582065 or by email to mayor@lancaster.gov.uk.