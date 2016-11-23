Yogathon challenge for Lancaster hospice

Twelve hours of non-stop yoga will be held to raise money for St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

The yogathon at The Urban Studio is encouraging yoga lovers and those who have never tried the technique to sing up for the challenge to raise vital funds for the charity.

The Yogathon will take place on Friday November 25 from 8pm and last 12 hours, during this time people will get to sample a range of classes from Ashtanga to Higher Self and even pregnancy yoga.

There will be a minimum donation of £25 and all proceeds will be going direct to the Slyne Road hospice.

If you wish to donate towards the challenge for St John’s then please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/12hryogathon.

The Urban Buddah Studio is in The Storey Institute on Meeting House Lane, Lancaster. Contact teacher, Natalie Temple on 07810057726 to confirm attendance.