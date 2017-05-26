Yellow warning for rain in north west over Bank Holiday weekend - but it's not all bad news

A yellow weather warning for rain in the north west has been issued by weather experts just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

The recent fine spell will break through the weekend as showers and thunderstorms move across the country on Saturday, say the Met Office.

Forecasters predict that after a warm and sunny evening and a muggy night in the north west, "heavy thundery showers" will arrive on Saturday morning maximum temperatures are still expected to reach 23°C.

The warning is in place from 1pm until 11pm on Saturday and experts are warning there is a potential of "localised flooding, hail and frequent lightning."

Sunday is expected to be fresher though mostly dry with sunny spells and Monday will bring sunny spells and a few showers on Monday.

Dry and sunny weather will arrive on Tuesday just in time for most people's return to work.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “During Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west with potential for a few intense downpours.

"This will be followed by cooler conditions on Sunday and Monday, although still with some fine weather in places."

With the warm weather, many people will be visiting the coast this weekend. The RNLI have launched their Respect the Water campaign, reminding people to stay safe near the water.

Ross Macleod, RNLI Coastal Safety Manager advises: "For those who are planning to go into the water, the best way to stay safe is to choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, which is the area most closely monitored by the lifeguards.

"If you see someone else in danger in the water, fight your instinct to go in and try to rescue them yourself – instead call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."

Looking further ahead the pattern of weather looks changeable into next week with some rain at times, whilst temperatures remain close to the average for the time of year.