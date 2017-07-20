X Factor stars to sing at Morecambe Hotel

Have your say

A sold-out gig by two X Factor stars will be held at the Morecambe Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets to see Ben Haenow and Paul Akister sing at the Lord Street venue sold out in three days.

Paul Akister.

Around 200 people will watch 2014 X Factor winner Haenow and Lancaster soul man Akister perform in the hotel beer garden.

A spokesman for the Morecambe Hotel said the gig would go ahead whatever the weather on a covered outdoor stage.

After winning the ITV talent show, former van driver Haenow had a Christmas number one hit with ‘Something I Need’.

His friend Paul Akister appeared on the X Factor twice, reaching the Judges’ Houses stage in 2013 before making the live shows in 2014.

Michael Glen ‘the Morecambe MC’ will be compere.

The Morecambe Hotel, while mainly known as a dining venue, has put on a number of live outdoor music events this year including as part of the Morecambe Music Festival earlier this month.