X Factor song writer to play Lancaster village gig

A Grammy award winner who might have penned the Christmas number one is coming to the unlikely setting of Ellel Village Hall thanks to a Scale Hall couple.

Husband and wife music promoters Martin and Nikki Woodhead are organising a new year concert at the Galgate venue by Amy Wadge, who co-wrote Matt Terry’s ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ with Ed Sheeran.

Amy Wadge with Luke Jackson who will tour the UK with her as part of a double header series of gigs.

The Welsh singer-songwriter won her Grammy earlier this year for co-writing Sheeran’s worldwide smash ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

Amy and Ed hit the national headlines last week when their song was chosen by Simon Cowell as The X Factor winner’s single.

For the Woodheads this news was a stroke of luck publicity-wise because they’d booked Amy months ago – well before her song was picked.

The X Factor winner’s single has gone on to reach number one at Christmas seven times since the ITV show began in 2004.

Matt Terry's single 'When Christmas Comes Around'.

Terry’s ballad is bookies’ favourite to top the charts this year – although Martin admits he hasn’t heard the song yet because he doesn’t watch the TV talent show.

Martin and Nikki are instead big proponents of live acoustic music and their company Imageacoustic books all of Amy’s UK gigs.

“Amy is a bundle of energy and she’s a really nice genuine person,” said Martin, who also works for our sister publications Trials and Motocross News and Dirt Bike Rider magazines.

“She’s fantastic to be around and a great songwriter.”

The London Evening Standard described Amy as “the new Joni Mitchell” and other reviewers have praised her voice and the emotional impact of her performances.

While her friend Sheeran has gone multi-platinum and toured the world performing to sold-out arenas, Amy is relatively unknown to mainstream audiences.

“But as Amy often says, at least she can still walk into a supermarket but Ed can’t!” said Martin.

Amy Wadge will perform at Ellel Village Hall on Saturday, January 21 2017 as part of a 15-date UK tour.

Rising young roots singer-songwriter Luke Jackson, a past nominee for the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award, will headline the bill alongside Amy.

Jackson, 22, has recently played dates in Scotland, Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands and supported one of Britain’s most successful rock bands, Marillion, on a UK and European tour.

In November he released his fourth album, Tall Tales and Rumours, to critical acclaim and has been compared to Jeff Buckley and Rufus Wainwright.

Luke and Amy will perform separate sets and join forces on certain numbers.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

For tickets call 01524 840539 or purchase online at www.imageacoustic.com .

Tickets cost £12 (plus £1.20 online booking fee and P&P).