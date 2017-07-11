World's first Fairtrade town Garstang renews Fairtrade status

Garstang’s status as a Fairtrade Town has been successfully renewed following its ongoing commitment to promoting Fairtrade principles.

At their recent annual meeting members of Garstang Fairtrade Steering Group committed themselves to continuing to promote Fairtrade in the area, expanding their membership and continuing to work closely with local schools.

Garstang was first awarded Fairtrade status in 2001 in recognition of the strong support in Garstang and district. At the time it became the world's first Fairtrade Town.

Mrs Ruth Bruce, chair of Garstang Fairtrade Steering Committee said the town and community should take a great deal of pride in the accolade of being the world’s first Fairtrade Town, an achievement which is internationally recognised.

She added: “However, the status as a Fairtrade Town would only continue if all sections of the community continued to support Fairtrade. Wherever you see the Fairtrade Mark you are guaranteed that the products meet economic, social and environmental standards making it the most widely recognised ethical mark worldwide."

Garstang mayor Coun Peter Ryder accepted the certificate on behalf of the town and said: “I am delighted that Garstang has renewed its Fairtrade Town status. Garstang should be proud to be the world’s first Fairtrade town and it is an honour to accept this certificate.”

* The steering group would like to thank all those shops, businesses, organisations, the council, faith groups and schools who have made this possible by the promotion of Fairtrade products.