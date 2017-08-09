Workington 0-2 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies FC made the trip up to Workington for a pre-season friendly and were 2-0 winners.

Both teams had to contend with heavy rain from kick-off until the final whistle but despite the conditions, the game showed their was plenty of promise for the up-coming season.

Morecambe’s goals were scored by Carmel Daniel, getting her boot on the end of a corner, before in the final few minutes Layla Garrett raced through and slotted the ball past the Reds keeper for the second.

Morecambe fielded mainly a reserve side and will meet the same opponents again when they take their place this season in the North West Women’s Regional League Northern Division.

They have more games coming up this week, first up are Fleetwood Wrens at Lancaster and Morecambe College on Wednesday, and both first team and the reserves meet Sir Tom Finney teams on Sunday, again at the college.