Work well under way on Morecambe hotel site

Work to build luxury accommodation on the site of a former hotel is well under way.

Construction vehicles are at the Broadway site to begin building an eight-storey white-rendered and glass apartment block.

Work under way on the site of the former Broadway Hotel in Morecambe. Photo by Greg Lambert.

One of them, a giant drilling machine, towers over the site and has been a talking point for passersby.

More than 650 people have registered interest in having one of the 50 new apartments overlooking Morecambe Bay.

Lancaster-based building firm MH Stainton Ltd began work on June 12.

The Broadway Hotel, built in the 1930s, was demolished in 2014 by developers McCarthy and Stone, who sold the site to MH Stainton .

Work under way on the site of the former Broadway Hotel in Morecambe. This giant drill catches the eye from the seafront. Photo by Greg Lambert.

The new development was given planning permission in November 2016.

There will be 40 two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments in the modern tower block.