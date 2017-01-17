Work starts on new £2m Morecambe trampoline park

Work is under way on a new £2m attraction set to put the bounce back into Morecambe.

Diggers moved in on Monday to begin building the town’s new indoor trampoline park – to be called ‘Jump Rush’.

The centre on the Winter Gardens car park will feature a huge trampoline area, padded walls, foam pits, a secure, soft play area for toddlers and a modern café, and will create 20 jobs.

JET Ltd, which owns the nearby Pleasureland amusement arcade, is the driving force behind the project.

JET’s director Solomon Reader said he was “thrilled” that building work was under way and it followed “months of collaboration” with Lancaster City Council and the company’s partners.

Mr Reader said the new centre would be capable of housing 100 people in each trampolining session.

“We will be promoting the trampoline park throughout the North West as well as the local area and are aiming for this to be a major new attraction to draw visitors to Morecambe,” he said.

His fellow director, Gavin Reader, said: “Trampolining is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and a fantastic way to keep fit while spending time with your family.

“As well as offering a timetable of standard jumping sessions, Jump Rush will be available for group fitness sessions, parent and tots play sessions, party and group hire and will host dedicated sessions for those with more specialised needs.”

Development on the trampoline park is expected to complete in summer 2017.

It will be suitable for all ages and abilities.

Planning permission was given in August 2016.

In recommending that planning permission should be granted, a council report said: “The proposal will provide a covered leisure facility within a sustainable town centre location and should also improve pedestrian links through this area.”

The new centre will reduce the number of car parking spaces at the Winter Gardens car park, also owned by Jet Ltd.

The company will soon be recruiting for staff.

If you are interested please contact them at contact@jump-rush.com .