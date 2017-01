A wooden fire lintle set on fire at a house on St John’s Road in Heysham.

Crews from Morecambe were called out at 5pm on January 2 after a wood burner set the lintle on fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Over a period of time the fire was burning away the timber lintle. At this time of year, make sure you have your chimney swept and if you have a wood burner, also make sure you have a liner fitted to the flue.”