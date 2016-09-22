Wonderful Whiteley too fast for the rest

Morecambe Sailing Club took advantage of near perfect weather and sea conditions to combine a weekend helping some of its newer sailors develop their skills with a small race event on Sunday.

The weekend saw some late season taster sessions introducing new people to sailing and to the club.

The Sunday racing was run by commodore, John Gibbison, as officer of the day for the Richmond Wrought Iron Trophy.

Competitive up front and over three races it was youth member, Jamie Whiteley, in his Supernova first with Dave Metcalfe in his Streaker second; and Dyane Silvester in a Streaker third.

The club is also celebrating its 80th anniversary on Saturday with a party looking back at the history of the club with eight decades of popular music by the Gadabouts.