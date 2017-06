Emergency services are currently at the scene of an accident on Lancaster’s one-way system.

A woman has had to be cut from her black Mini Cooper after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle just after 3.30pm.

The accident scene in Penny Street today, Thursday June 8. Photo by Madison Letch.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene in Penny Street, close to Revolution bar.

Firefighters worked to remove the roof from the Mini before helping paramedics lift the motorist from her car for treatment.

Thanks to Madison Letch for the photos.

The accident scene in Penny Street today, Thursday June 8. Photo by Madison Letch.