Woman, 92, taken to hospital after collision in Morrisons car park

A 92-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after she was hit by a vehicle in Morrisons car park.

The incident happened just before 11am today, Wednesday, in the Morecambe supermarket’s car park in Central Drive.

A pedestrian was in collision with a grey Audi A4, police confirmed.

The woman suffered a suspected fractured hip and was taken by paramedics to the RLI.

Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is under way after a 92-year-old woman was seriously injured following a collision in Morecambe.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“If you witnessed the incident, or saw either the woman or vehicle in the moments before the collision, please call us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0532 of November 1.