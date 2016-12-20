Witness appeal following fatal collision on A590

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the southbound exit slip road leading from the A590 to Brettargh Holt roundabout.

Frank Rockliffe, 85, from Ackenthwaite in Milnthorpe, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries, but died on December 16. A specially trained officer is currently assisting the family.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area of Brettargh Holt or the A590 from Kendal to contact the Operational Support Unit on 101 and quote log number 183 of the 13 December.