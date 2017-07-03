Witness appeal after serious collision near Bay Gateway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Halton Road at Lancaster left a woman with serious injuries.

The collision happened shortly before 10am on Monday near to the junction with the Bay Gateway when a Vauxhall Corsa travelling from Halton towards Lancaster turned right across the path of a Honda moped travelling in the opposite direction.

The moped collided with the rear of the Corsa and was forced onto the opposite side of the road where it then collided with a Volkswagen Up car.

The moped rider, a 19-year-old girl from Fleetwood, suffered serious head and leg injuries and is currently in a critical condition at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was treated for whiplash.

The road was closed for three hours for accident investigation.

Sgt Malcolm Bell, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young woman with very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or either of the vehicles before the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0386 of July 3rd.