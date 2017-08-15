Winning draw for Westgate at Warton

Have your say

Westgate’s first team had a winning draw away at Warton in the Westmorland Cricket League on Saturday.

The visitors batted first and posted 156-7 from their 45 overs, with Craig Buchanan top scoring on 66.

Alex Briggs (31) and Khan Puffett (22no) also made their mark, the former was dismissed by Steven Beck while the latter remained unbeaten.

Steven Beck also took the wicket of Dylan Conroy (12) LBW, with no other Westgate batsman reaching double figures.

Warton posted 96-7 in reply, denying Westgate all 15 points.

Instead, Andy Hill’s side took eight points and Warton one.

Ricky Nelson was Warton’s best batsman on the day, finishing on 42 not out, but he lacked any real support.

Ryan Nelson managed 12 before being falling LBW to Andreas Arestidou, while Graham Crowther finished on 12 not out but no other Warton player managed to reach double figures.

Bateson, Partridge and Beck all failed to score a single run in their innings, while Arestidou (3-21), Conroy (2-20) and Buchanan (2-21) all took important wickets for Westgate.lA young second team, led by stand-in captain David Hughes, had a fine 29-run win over Ingleton at Cross Hill Park on Saturday.

In a day in which 13-year-olds Dan Legg and Joel Frith made their senior debuts, Westgate batted first and were all out for 80, with Hughes (56) scoring 70 per cent of the runs.

In reply, Ingleton were all out for 51, with a mini-recovery from the tail-enders having previously been 37-9.

Sam Conroy (4-13) starred with the ball. Sid Gani (3-24) and Alex Parrott (2-6) also took wickets.

*Westgate’s U13s booked their place in the final of the cup on Monday with a seven-wicket win over Heysham.

Heysham batted first and posted 80-5 from their 20 overs, with each of Westgate’s bowlers taking a wicket each.

The wicket-takers were Rory Briggs, Joel Frith, Jim Craig, Joel McDermott and Dan Legg.

Westgate managed to reach the target of 81 within the space of 15.1 overs, Rory Briggs, who retired on 25 not out, and Joel Frith (19) did much of the work putting on over 50 runs together.

This was shortly before Dan Legg (5no) and Charlie Smith (0 no) carried the hosts home to secure their place in the final.