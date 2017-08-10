WINNER: Lancaster Guardian’s Curry House of the Year

Have your say

A Lancaster restaurant has been crowned the winner of our Curry House of the Year 2017 competition.

Bombay Balti, on China Street, came first in the competition which asked entrants to vote for their favourite curry eatery.

Naz Khan of Bombay Balti pictured with the Curry House of the Year 2017 trophy.

The restaurant and takeaway offers a range of authentic Indian dishes, which is prepared by experienced chefs. Bombay Balti is owned and run by Naz Khan, the family business has been operating for the past 20 years.

The premises will soon undergo a refurbishment.

Far Pavilion Tandoori, on Bye-Pass Road, Bolton-le-Sands, came second and Kashish of Lancaster on Parliament Street, came third, 16 China Street came fourth.