Wildlife artist draws her way to success

An artist from Morecambe has been shortlisted in the David Shepherd Wildlife artists of the year award for the second year running.

Gemma Hayward specialises in intricate drawings from photographs and for this year’s competition her picture of a vulture will be shown in the Mall Galleries in London, along with work from other artists. Her drawing of a meerkat will be featured in a portfolio which can be purchased.

Sentry Duty by Gemma Hayward.

Gemma, 35, who is now a full-time artist and studied an art foundation course at Lancaster and Morecambe College, said: “My art is photo realism, I take the photos myself and do the drawings with coloured pencils. The vulture drawing took me around 30 hours . I’ve been a full-time artist for 18 months now.

“I never thought I could do it but I just enjoyed it and thought ‘I can really do it.’

“The main prize in the competition is £10,000 and I hope to sell my portfolio. I’m hoping I get something this year, I might win at least the category!”The competition is from June 28 to July 2.