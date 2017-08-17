Wigan student’s new found hip-flask fame!

A Wigan A-Level student has become an internet sensation after being spotted cheekily swigging from a hip flask in the background of an interview live on TV.

James White, 18, was spotted by eagle-eyed GMB viewers this morning as his fellow Winstanley College students spoke to reporter Katy Rickett about their results.

James, who got A and B grades, said: “I was pessimistic about my results, so took the flask to ease the tension.”

And what was he drinking, you ask? Amaretto.

James added: “Some of my mates knew I was doing it, but it was my idea. I thought it would be funny.”

Twitter went crazy after James’ stunt ... Kizzy Blackburn‏ tweeted: A guy on Good Morning Britain just opened his A level results then pulled out a hipflask, yes lad.

James White

Blythe‏ tweeted: Loool the guy on tv got two As and B and brought out his hip flask.

Well done on your results, James!