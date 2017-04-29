Why you should never leave your tumble dryer on when go out

This picture shows why you should never leave your tumble dryer or washing machine on when you're not in, firefighters have warned.

Luckily, this kitchen appliance developed an electrical fault while somebody was at home this morning, allowing them to escape and quickly raise the alarm.

Two fire engines and crews, one each from Lancaster and Morecambe, were called out to Bowland Road, Heysham, to tackle the blaze, which started at around 10.44am.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which could have been much worse if it had started in an empty home, a fire service spokeswoman said.

And Lancaster Fire Station used the opportunity to issue a stark reminder of what's at risk when appliances are left running unsupervised.

The station tweeted: "Why we say never put your tumble drier/washing machine on before going to bed or out. This occupier followed our advice and is fine"