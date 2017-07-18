Westgate slip up with losing draw at Shireshead

Westmorland Cricket League Division One high-fliers Westgate slipped to a losing draw against Shireshead on Saturday.

Having been put into bat Shireshead made 114-6 batting first in the game reduced to 26 overs due to rain.

The title favourites then came up 18 runs short and finished on 96-8, picking up just three points in what was a fourth game without a victory for Andy Hill’s fancied side.

Shireshead openers Thomas Jacques and Joe Cunliffe found it hard going against a twin spin attack looking to exploit the damp conditions.

Captain Jacques finally fell for 29, an innings which included a six and three fours.

Wickets fell regularly which kept the run rate down, Zac Buchanan the pick of the Westgate bowlers, plugging away throughout the innings to claim four for 39 from his 13 overs.

Danny Wilkinson injected some momentum for Shireshead with 35 runs from 37 balls, which included two fours and three sixes, while former skipper Paul Yates finished 15 not out.

With Clifton Park drying out all the time 114 seemed an achievable target, and the defending champions started well in reply, putting on 24 for the first wicket.

Sam Frith scored a useful 25 and Alex Briggs top scored with a measured 32 which included six fours.

But the Shireshead attack, using the conditions well, kept the batsmen at bay and saw their team through to a winning draw.

Peter Wilson took 3-32 in his 10 overs, ably supported by Jacques with two wickets in three overs and Dave Jack with two wickets.

The result means Westgate are now second in the table five points behind leaders Arnside. Shireshead are fourth and improving Heysham third.