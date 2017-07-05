West End Weekend returns in 2017

The West End Weekend is coming back between September 9 – 10.

The West End Weekend is an arts festival highlighting the quirky and curious businesses thriving in the area and the unique shopping opportunities they provide.

The festival will be on West Street andthroughout the West End.

. Last year’s event saw the streets buzzing, more customers in shops, an increased sense of community feeling and lots of enthusiasm to build on what to build on what was started in 2016.

Speaking about last year’s event,a member of the public said: “I’ve never seen so many people from the West End all in one place at the same time…it’s great to see West Street come alive!”

More details for the 2017 event will be released soon. so get the date in your diary and keep your eyes peeled.