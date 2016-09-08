Well-known city businessman dies

A well-respected businessman who had a hair and beauty salon in Lancaster for more than 50 years has died at the age of 76.

David Frank Atkinson owned David Frank in Dalton Square, which had a fantastic cosmetic department in its day.

David was born in 1939 in a nursing home in Mellin.

His family home was Gatebeck, near Endmoor, Kendal.

He was an only child but had many cousins who lived on farms where he enjoyed spending time.

He was educated at Heversham Grammar School.

He started his hairdressing career at the aptly named ‘Sharpes’ hairdresser in Kendal.

He then decided to gain more experience and was pleased to become a stylist at Kendal Milne department store in Deansgate, Manchester and took part in competition work. He really enjoyed his time in Manchester but then it was time to move on and start his own business in Lancaster. At first he rented a room at the rear of the furrier Ray Hutcheson but very soon bought 17-18 Dalton Square.

He was married in 1966 and in November 1967 had a son Jonathan and in February 1970, a daughter Joanne who eventually joined the family business.

He was chairman of Lancaster Chamber of Trade and Commerce and also a chairman of Carnforth and District Round Table and supported many charities.

He was a very enthusiastic businessman and ensured his staff had good training.

Daughter Joanne said: “It was sad when his health failed him and he underwent major heart surgery.

“However, he will always be remembered for establishing a comprehensive hair and beauty salon for over 50 years.”

David leaves behind two children and four grandchildren.

A service of thanksgiving was held at St Thomas Church, Crosscrake, Cumbria, celebrating David’s life. Donations in memory of David were for Diabetes UK or The British Heart Foundation.